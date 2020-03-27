FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.13.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$41.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

