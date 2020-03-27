Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) PT Lowered to GBX 850

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 648 ($8.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 972.22. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm has a market cap of $209.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £23,625 ($31,077.35). Also, insider Adam Councell acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

