Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FEC. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TSE FEC opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.17 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a market cap of $467.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.61.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

