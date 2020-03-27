Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE FCX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

