Frederick John Crawford Acquires 25,000 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AFL opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.