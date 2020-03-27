Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Forward Air by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

