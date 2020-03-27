First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 426.7% in March

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 426.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
