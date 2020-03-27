First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 426.7% in March

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 426.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 604,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.