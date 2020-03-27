First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 162.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.