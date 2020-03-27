First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:KDP opened at $24.79 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

