First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 85,923 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,923 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in HSBC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 329,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 123.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 107.18%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

