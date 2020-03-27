First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.