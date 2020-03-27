First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,719 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,719 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

