First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,835 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $39.95 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

