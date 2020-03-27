First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,936 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $74,831,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $73,836,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $67,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Shares of TIF opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

