First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.