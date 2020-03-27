First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,594 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

NYSE:A opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

