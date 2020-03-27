First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

MSM stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.