First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,594,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 95,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 93,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period.

FDVV stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

