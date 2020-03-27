First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

