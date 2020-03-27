First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.15.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $142.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

