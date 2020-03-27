First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $42.85 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

