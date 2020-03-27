First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after buying an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

