First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

