First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $5.28 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

