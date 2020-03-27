First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,129,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $40.97 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

