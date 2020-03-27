First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,081 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.