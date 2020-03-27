First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,987 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,610,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 503,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 64,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

