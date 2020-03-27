First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,296 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,230 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

