First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

