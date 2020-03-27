First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Waters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

WAT stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

