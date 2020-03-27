First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,718 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

