First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $107.24 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

