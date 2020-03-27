First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 344,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

