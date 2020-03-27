First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an action list buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.48.

TSE FM opened at C$7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$16.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.30.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

