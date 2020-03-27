First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities raised First National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

FN stock opened at C$25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.01. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$342.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.4399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 65.71%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

