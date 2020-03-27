First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $7.24 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

