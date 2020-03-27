Financial Analysis: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. SciPlay (OTCMKTS:SCPL)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 66.62%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.19 -$4.52 million N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 2.46 $32.40 million $1.53 5.94

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

SciPlay beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.