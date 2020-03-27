Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 430.8% in March

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, an increase of 430.8% from the February 27th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3231 dividend. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 104.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.