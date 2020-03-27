Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) PT Lowered to C$500.00 at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$800.00 to C$500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at C$435.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a fifty-two week low of C$332.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$662.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$555.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$582.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 56.570001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$519.50, for a total value of C$1,129,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at C$24,308,625.55. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.82 per share, with a total value of C$64,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,935. Insiders purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $415,120 over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

