Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Purchases 903,240 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 903,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eyenovia stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Eyenovia Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

