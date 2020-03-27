Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.97.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.51.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

