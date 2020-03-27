Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

CBU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $20,360,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $33,498,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 647,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 270,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,330,000 after buying an additional 200,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after buying an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

