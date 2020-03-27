Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

TSE DOO opened at C$26.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.44. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

