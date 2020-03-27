Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.43.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$161.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 42.63. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$200.84.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.

