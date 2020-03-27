Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

ECPG stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

