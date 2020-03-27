Equitable Trust Co. Takes $248,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Stericycle by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Stericycle by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,815,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.