Equitable Trust Co. Takes $202,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $857.11 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,001.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,110.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.