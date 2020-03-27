Equitable Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.40. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

