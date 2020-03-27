Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 696 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.85.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $501.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.85, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.81. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

