Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $906,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.